19-year-old killed in Hanover crash after striking tree

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says a 19-year-old was killed after crashing into a tree in Hanover.

On Sept. 22 around 10:45 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 13000 block of East Patrick Henry Road near Cedon Road.

According to the investigation, a 2006 Chevrolet sedan was traveling east on East Patrick Henry Road (Route 54) when it ran off the right shoulder of the roadway and struck a tree.

Susan Janette Draper of Caroline County was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family of Susan Draper during this difficult time,” the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.