Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

19-year-old killed in Hanover crash after striking tree

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says a 19-year-old was killed after crashing into a tree in...
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says a 19-year-old was killed after crashing into a tree in Hanover.(123RF)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says a 19-year-old was killed after crashing into a tree in Hanover.

On Sept. 22 around 10:45 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 13000 block of East Patrick Henry Road near Cedon Road.

According to the investigation, a 2006 Chevrolet sedan was traveling east on East Patrick Henry Road (Route 54) when it ran off the right shoulder of the roadway and struck a tree.

Susan Janette Draper of Caroline County was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family of Susan Draper during this difficult time,” the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Chesterfield County Public Schools
Chesterfield school investigating damage done to restrooms as part of TikTok challenge
Hopewell police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times at an apartment complex.
Police: Man shot multiple times during gunfire exchange at apartment complex
Light bar on police car
Brunswick Co. teacher arrested for assaulting student
A new monument will be unveiled on Brown’s Island Wednesday.
News to Know for Sept. 22: Monument unveil; Plans on two new middle schools; First day of fall!
Officers are investigating a shooting in a parking lot at Grace Cleaners and Laundromat.
RPD identifies man shot to death along Richmond Highway

Latest News

The locations will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Richmond Electoral Board votes 2-1 to open Hickory Hill, City hall as early voting locations
Michael Raines, who works as a dump truck operator, said he played the number, ‘1220′ to...
Petersburg man wins $200,000 with 40 tickets in same drawing
Benjamin Harrison bridge
Benjamin Harrison Bridge reopens after fire
COVID-19 cases in Va.
Positivity rate slightly decreases to 9.7% | Over 3,700 new COVID cases reported in Virginia