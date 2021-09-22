WWI veteran’s items returned to Chesterfield Historical Society

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - One Chesterfield soldier’s items are finally coming home. Sergeant William V. Archer served in WW1 with the 42nd Rainbow Infantry Unit, and years later, his personal items were discovered and returned to the Chesterfield Historical Society.

Archer’s dog tags, rosary and postcards were donated by ‘Purple Hearts Reunited.’ The organization tried to locate any living family members of the sergeant but were unable to.

“He deserves to have a place where people are going to remember him and the sacrifice he gave this country,” said Erin Faith Allen, Purple Hearts Reunited. “If we can’t find the family, then we give it to a place that appreciates their history and will honor their memory.”

This is not the first time the two organizations have worked together in Archer’s memory. In 2018, the sergeant’s purple heart was discovered after it was sold on eBay. Purple Hearts Reunited donated the purple heart to Chesterfield Historical Society.

“Any piece of history that we can get is a treasure,” said David Limmer, a volunteer with Chesterfield Historical Society. “Future generations can learn from the past, and we must make sure that our veterans are never forgotten.”

Chesterfield Historical Society has plans to display Archer’s recently discovered items to the public in the near future.

