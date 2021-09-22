Wednesday Forecast: Warm and Humid with a few showers, More rain tomorrow
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Warm and humid today, sharply cooler tomorrow. Showers on and off today and tomorrow, with a strong front passage early tomorrow. After the rain moves out, the weather turns beautiful for the end of the week and into the weekend.
Wednesday: Autumn begins at 3:20pm! Warm and humid. Cloudy with a few showers possible during the morning. Rain chance highest West of I-95. A strong cold front brings showers at any point and even a few thunderstorms this evening and overnight. An isolated strong storm can’t be ruled out with gusty winds. High in low 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
Thursday: Rain likely during the morning, lingering showers during the midday/afternoon. Temperatures drop off during the day into the low 60s! Lows in the mid 60s, high in upper 60s (Rain Chance: 80%)
Friday: Mostly sunny and cool. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 70s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 70s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 80s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 80s.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.