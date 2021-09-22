Healthcare Pros
UVA doctor discusses new treatment options for COVID-19

FILE
FILE
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - At UVA Medical Center, there are a lot of medications and treatments that are being repurposed to help treat people with COVID-19.

“For patients who are still outpatients - are not in the hospital - the monoclonal antibody therapies are really the cornerstone of what we haven’t been using those in quite a bit,” Dr. Patrick Jackson said.

According to Jackson, there are three antiviral monoclonal antibody drugs authorized for use in the United State to keep the virus from infecting new cells.

“For patients in the hospital, steroids like dexamethasone have really been a mainstay of treatment and there’s an antiviral drug called Remdesivir that may be helpful for some patients, and then some additional medications that modulate the immune system,” Jackson said.

Despite these treatments, Jackson says the best thing out there right now are the COVID-19 vaccines.

