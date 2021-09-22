RPD identifies man shot to death along Richmond Highway
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have identified a man shot and killed along Richmond Highway.
Police were called on Sept. 21, shortly before 4:30 a.m., to the 1200 block of Richmond Highway for a report of a person shot.
Officers found Eric Powell, 39, of Richmond, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
