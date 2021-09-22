Healthcare Pros
Roanoke teacher remixes DJ Khaled’s “Every Chance I Get” into a song to help inspire students

Seventh-grade teacher Eboni Harrington put an educational spin on DJ Khaled's "Every Chance I Get".
Seventh-grade teacher Eboni Harrington put an educational spin on DJ Khaled’s “Every Chance I Get”.(Eboni Harrington)
By Janay Reece
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One Roanoke City teacher is back at it again with a new music video to help motivate students.

Eboni Harrington put an educational spin on DJ Khaled’s “Every Chance I Get”.

With the help of William Fleming High School’s cheer squad, a local photographer, and many others she made the video happen.

Ms. Harrington hopes the video will positively inspire and empower students as they kick off a new school year.

“What I would really like, or it’s a make its way to DJ Khaled like if he could see it and I could show my students-- like look we are from a little town called Roanoke, Virginia ‘look what we did’--- just to show them that anything is possible. And also being a native of Roanoke and being able to accomplish certain goals within my hometown is a testament to what I want my students to believe in-- like you can do the unthinkable,” said Eboni Harrington a Roanoke city teacher.

Miss Harrington was also the first Black woman to be Roanoke City Public school’s teacher of the year in 2021.

The music video is not connected or produced in any affiliation to Roanoke City Public Schools. It is an independent project.

