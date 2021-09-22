Richmond Fire Battalion Chief saves lives with organ donation

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond firefighter has now begun the task of saving lives after his untimely death.

Battalion Chief Robert “Bobby” L. Duffus’ organs were donated to those in need.

Duffus suffered a medical emergency shortly before going into surgery to address an off-duty injury.

He died Sunday night.

His family joined doctors and nurses as he was sent to an operating room.

First responders, doctors, nurses salute Richmond Fire Battalion Chief who donated organs (Richmond Fire Department)

Duffus served in the Richmond Fire Department for 31 years.

A heartbreaking moment for many of us as we continue to honor BC Bobby Duffus. Today, dozens of people came to see & salute Chief Duffus for the last time as we know him. His family joined doctors/nurses in moving his stretcher to an OR to begin his next chapter of saving lives. pic.twitter.com/8Erz2Yb6af — Richmond Fire Department (@RFDVA) September 21, 2021

