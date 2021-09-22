Richmond Fire Battalion Chief saves lives with organ donation
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond firefighter has now begun the task of saving lives after his untimely death.
Battalion Chief Robert “Bobby” L. Duffus’ organs were donated to those in need.
Duffus suffered a medical emergency shortly before going into surgery to address an off-duty injury.
He died Sunday night.
His family joined doctors and nurses as he was sent to an operating room.
Duffus served in the Richmond Fire Department for 31 years.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.