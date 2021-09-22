Healthcare Pros
Richmond Fire Battalion Chief saves lives with organ donation

First responders, doctors, nurses salute Richmond Fire Battalion Chief who donated organs
First responders, doctors, nurses salute Richmond Fire Battalion Chief who donated organs
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:55 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond firefighter has now begun the task of saving lives after his untimely death.

Battalion Chief Robert “Bobby” L. Duffus’ organs were donated to those in need.

Duffus suffered a medical emergency shortly before going into surgery to address an off-duty injury.

He died Sunday night.

His family joined doctors and nurses as he was sent to an operating room.

First responders, doctors, nurses salute Richmond Fire Battalion Chief who donated organs
First responders, doctors, nurses salute Richmond Fire Battalion Chief who donated organs

Duffus served in the Richmond Fire Department for 31 years.

