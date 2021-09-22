Healthcare Pros
Restoring voting rights for felons who have completed sentences is easier than last year

By Isabel Cleary
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has made restoring voting rights even easier. Some felons are eligible after they have completed their prison sentence.

They can apply to have their civil rights restored, instead of waiting until after community supervision. These rights include the ability to become a notary public, serve on a jury and run for public office.

“For voting, the most important thing to remember is that just getting your right to vote restored by the secretary of the commonwealth and countersigned by the governor, I believe, does not automatically register you to vote,” Albemarle County General Registrar and Director of Elections Jake Washburne said.

The deadline to register to vote is Tuesday, October 12.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

