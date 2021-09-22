Police stopped over 350 vehicles during Midlothian Turnpike traffic enforcement operation

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police have released the results of the traffic enforcement operation conducted on Midlothian Turnpike and other connecting roads. The results show 354 vehicles were stopped during the operation.

From Sept. 12 through Sept. 18, officers began patrolling Midlothian Turnpike and several other connecting roads, focusing on pedestrian safety, speeding, reckless driving, red-light running, impaired driving and mobile device use while driving.

Police issued 389 summonses for a variety of traffic-related offenses, including speeding, reckless driving, cell phone use while driving and failure to wear a seat belt. Officers also handed out 67 pedestrian safety cards during 71 pedestrian safety talks with community members.

Police continue to encourage all motorists to buckle up and drive safely and all pedestrians to be visible to drivers, wear reflective clothing, carry a flashlight and cross the roadway in well-lit areas.

