Police in northern Virginia sound warning after 6 overdoses

Police lights
Police lights(WDBJ7)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) - Police in northern Virginia are warning the community about a potentially fatal batch of cocaine laced with fentanyl after six people overdosed early Tuesday morning.

At a press conference, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said the six adults, ranging in age from 23 to 35, were hospitalized after police responded to an apartment on Seminary Road in Falls Church.

Police treated all six with naloxone, which is used to combat overdoses.

He said one of the six is “clinging to life” at a hospital. Four of the six remain hospitalized.

Davis said a mother of one of the six called 911 after seeing multiple people unconscious in the apartment.

