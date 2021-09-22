Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Police: Man shot multiple times during gunfire exchange at apartment complex

Hopewell police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times at an apartment complex.
Hopewell police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times at an apartment complex.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times at an apartment complex.

Officers were called around 2:15 p.m. on Sept. 22 to the 900 block of Davisville Court for the report of shots fired.

While officers were searching the area, police received a call that a man with two gunshot wounds to the lower back and upper leg was carried into John Randolph Medical Center by a friend.

The victim was treated and later transferred to Chippenham Hospital.

Police said initial reports indicate that multiple people were involved in an exchange of gunfire at the apartment complex.

Officers are working to identify those involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lead Detective Kate Williamson of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284 or Crime solvers at (804) 541-2202.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Khaleesi Cuthriell. Photo provided by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office: Missing 3-year-old believed to be dead
Henrico police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.
Henrico police search for missing 15-year-old girl
Richmond police are investigating two shootings reported within two hours overnight.
Man dead following two overnight shootings in Richmond
Police are investigating a shooting at a Sheetz in Chesterfield County.
Police investigate shooting at Chesterfield Sheetz
Newport News Police said in a statement Monday afternoon that they are on the scene of a...
Police: 2 people wounded in shooting at Virginia high school; suspect in custody

Latest News

Residents living in Colonial Heights say they're frustrated over the damage done to their cars...
‘It’s really disappointing’: Residents frustrated over damage done to cars, homes from controlled burn
WWI items donated to Chesterfield Historical Society
WWI veteran’s items returned to Chesterfield Historical Society
The monument will be unveiled Wednesday.
Emancipation and Freedom Monument unveiled at Brown’s Island
Recovered headstones belonging to veterans at Evergreen Cemetery in Richmond.
Enrichmond Foundation apologizes for sharing video with images of 9/11 attack