Police: Man shot multiple times during gunfire exchange at apartment complex

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times at an apartment complex.

Officers were called around 2:15 p.m. on Sept. 22 to the 900 block of Davisville Court for the report of shots fired.

While officers were searching the area, police received a call that a man with two gunshot wounds to the lower back and upper leg was carried into John Randolph Medical Center by a friend.

The victim was treated and later transferred to Chippenham Hospital.

Police said initial reports indicate that multiple people were involved in an exchange of gunfire at the apartment complex.

Officers are working to identify those involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lead Detective Kate Williamson of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284 or Crime solvers at (804) 541-2202.

