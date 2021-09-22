Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Over 5.7 million people receive first dose | 71.% of adult population fully vaccinated

More than 10.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the...
More than 10.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the commonwealth, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.(WJRT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 10.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the commonwealth, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.

As of Sept. 22, at least 5,729,514 people in Virginia have received their first dose of the vaccine - that’s 68.1% of the population. The department of health also reports 5,085,538 people have been fully vaccinated - that’s 59.6% of Virginia’s population.

VDH tracks the percentage of adults who have received one dose, which is currently 79.7%. As of Wednesday, 71.0% of adults are fully vaccinated.

The CDC defines people who are fully vaccinated as those who are two weeks past their second dose of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines or two weeks past a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

[A quick breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia]

As of Sept. 22, 10,455,903 vaccine doses have been administered in the state. The average number of doses administered each day is 14,069.

In total, 12,004,475 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed to healthcare facilities throughout the commonwealth.

On Friday, Sept. 17, the Food and Drug Administration endorsed a booster Pfizer vaccine for those 65 or older or who run a high risk of severe disease. As of Sept. 20, 524,973 Virginians ages 65 and older received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and would be eligible for a booster dose.

For the latest data about COVID-19 cases in Virginia, visit this link.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Khaleesi Cuthriell. Photo provided by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office: Missing 3-year-old believed to be dead
Henrico police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.
Henrico police search for missing 15-year-old girl
Richmond police are investigating two shootings reported within two hours overnight.
Man dead following two overnight shootings in Richmond
Police are investigating a shooting at a Sheetz in Chesterfield County.
Police investigate shooting at Chesterfield Sheetz
Newport News Police said in a statement Monday afternoon that they are on the scene of a...
Police: 2 people wounded in shooting at Virginia high school; suspect in custody

Latest News

Coronavirus cases continue to climb in the commonwealth with more than 3,700 new cases reported...
Over 3,700 new COVID cases reported in Virginia | Positivity rate remains the same
Gov. Ralph Northam speaks at a press conference Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, where he announced...
Many state employees remain unvaccinated despite mandate
Health experts expect the FDA to make a decision on boosters for the general population in the...
COVID-19 boosters under consideration as hospitals overwhelmed
Petersburg Schools said nearly 15 percent of its eligible students and staff have taken part in...
Nearly 15% of eligible students, staff take part in weekly COVID testing at Petersburg schools