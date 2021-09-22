Healthcare Pros
Over 3,700 new COVID cases reported in Virginia | Positivity rate remains the same

Coronavirus cases continue to climb in the commonwealth with more than 3,700 new cases reported Wednesday.(Virginia Department of Health)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Coronavirus cases continue to climb in the commonwealth with more than 3,700 new cases reported Wednesday. The testing percent positivity rate, however, remained the same.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 843,212 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Sept. 22, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

On Wednesday, 3,737 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Virginia. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated and fully vaccinated people, click here.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, 12,409 deaths have been reported, with 45 reported in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 2,166 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

The 7-day testing positivity rate has remained at 9.8% since Monday.

Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate.

There are a total of 4,439 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 84,102 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 9,098,701 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

To view NBC12′s latest COVID-19 coverage, click here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

  • Chesterfield: 36,109 cases, 1,116 hospitalizations, 486 deaths
  • Henrico: 31,907 cases, 1,215 hospitalizations, 675 deaths
  • Richmond: 22,112 cases, 902 hospitalizations, 300 deaths
  • Hanover: 10,587 cases, 352 hospitalizations, 182 deaths
  • Petersburg: 4,861 cases, 192 hospitalizations, 96 deaths
  • Goochland: 1,811 cases, 65 hospitalizations, 27 deaths

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

