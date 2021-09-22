Healthcare Pros
Northern Virginia imam charged with indecent liberties

Handcuffs(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ANNANDALE, Va. (AP) - The imam at a northern Virginia mosque has been charged with sexually assaulting a girl who had sought his help.

Fairfax County police said Tuesday that the 36-year-old imam, a Maryland resident, served as imam for the last nine years at the Mustafa Center in Annandale.

Police say the girl sought the imam’s assistance and he would meet her at various locations in the county.

Police say he would then invite the girl into his car and sexually assault her. Police began their investigation in May after the victim came forward.

He was arrested Tuesday after an investigation that included a review of digital evidence.

