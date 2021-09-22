News to Know for Sept. 22: Monument unveil; Plans on two new middle schools; First day of fall!

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - 🍂 Happy First Day of Fall! 🍂

Warm & Humid

Autumn begins at 3:20pm! Warm and humid. Cloudy with a few showers possible during the morning. Rain chance highest West of I-95.

A strong cold front brings showers at any point and even a few thunderstorms this evening and overnight.

An isolated strong storm can’t be ruled out with gusty winds. High in low 80s.

Missing Henrico Teen

Henrico police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Police said Meghan Simmons left the 5000 block of Fairlake Lane early Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called at 2:15 p.m. after a short time had passed and Simmons had not returned.

Henrico police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl. (Henrico Police)

Simmons was last seen going into the woods near Echo Lake Park and wearing a black tank top and white pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-501-5000.

Emancipation & Freedom Monument

A new monument will be unveiled on Brown’s Island Wednesday.

The Emancipation and Freedom monument was commissioned by the “Virginia Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Commission.” It features two 12-foot bronze statues representing a man, woman and infant newly freed from slavery.

The monument will be unveiled Wednesday. (Virginia General Assembly MLK Memorial Commission Website)

On the pedestal, there will be the names, images and stories of 10 people whose lives and contributions represent the struggle for freedom before and after Emancipation.

The names include Mary Elizabeth Bowser, William Harvey Carney, Gabriel, Dred Scott, Nat Turner, Rosa Dixon Bowser, John Mercer Langston, John Mitchell, Jr., Lucy Simms, and Rev. Wyatt Tee Walker.

Marcus Alert Forum

The Richmond Human Right Commission is hosting virtual forums to answer questions about the “Marcus Alert System” set to be implemented in December.

The Marcus Alert is a statewide system focused on providing better services to those in mental health crises.

Two community forums will be held to discuss the Marcus Alert system (Pixabay)

The first community forum will be held today from 6-7:30 p.m.

Go to https://zoom.us/j/93318489757 or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Webinar ID 933 1848 9757 to attend the meeting.

J&J Booster Shot

State health leaders feel encouraged with the latest results of Johnson & Johnson’s booster shot study, which shows an increase in protection against COVID-19.

The study shows this protection against moderate to severe forms of the virus increases to 94 percent when the booster shot is given two months after their first shot. Antibody levels also rose four to six times higher than researchers observed after the single shot.

(WCTV)

Their findings also found the booster shot provided a 12-fold increase in antibodies when administered six months after the first shot.

Johnson & Johnson says they have provided available data to the FDA and plans to submit their findings to other regulators including the World Health Organization and National Immunization Technical Advisory Groups.

New Middle Schools In Chesterfield

The Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors is considering building two new schools a year earlier than planned. The goal is to ease overcrowding at Falling Creek and Tomahawk Creek Middle Schools.

One would replace Falling Creek with a bigger, more modern building, while the other would be built on county-owned property in Upper Magnolia Green near route 360.

(Chesterfield County Public Schools)

The school board met earlier this month to discuss issuing $130 million in bonds to building the two schools.

The board will hear from the public on the proposed bond issuance at its meeting on Sept. 22.

Wrong Number On Ballot

Registered voters in Chesterfield who requested an absentee ballot are encouraged to disregard a phone number listed on the instructions of the ballot.

According to Chesterfield County, the phone number listed as the county’s General Registrar’s Office is incorrect. New instructions with the correct phone number will be mailed to voters who requested an absentee ballot.

Chesterfield County (Chesterfield County)

The mail ballot is not affected and can be returned using the envelope provided. It can also be dropped off in person at the registrar’s office during early voting from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 9848 Lori Road in Chesterfield.

Those who need assistance or have questions about their absentee ballot should call 804-748-1471 instead of the number listed in the instructions.

New Playground At Children’s Museum

A brand new playground at the Children’s Museum of Richmond will be unveiled.

Volunteers from CarMax, the museum and KABOOM! started construction on the playground in the museum’s backyard on Sept. 20.

Children's Museum of Richmond Logo (Children's Museum of Richmond)

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on Sept. 22 at 4 p.m.

Gov. Northam and First Lady Northam are planning to be in attendance.

Final Thought

Stay close to anything that makes you glad you are alive - Hafez

