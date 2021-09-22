New playground at Children’s Museum of Richmond to be unveiled

Healthcare Pros
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A brand new playground at the Children’s Museum of Richmond will be unveiled.

Volunteers from CarMax, the museum and KABOOM! started construction on the playground in the museum’s backyard on Sept. 20.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on Sept. 22 at 4 p.m.

Gov. Northam and First Lady Northam are planning to be in attendance.

