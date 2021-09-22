Nearly 15% of eligible students, staff take part in weekly COVID testing at Petersburg schools

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg Schools said nearly 15 percent of its eligible students and staff have taken part in weekly COVID testing.

Petersburg was the first school division in the state to offer voluntary on-site testing for students and staff.

“Nearly 15% of eligible students and staff take part in the testing program on a weekly basis. More than 600 individuals have been tested during the first week of school,” Petersburg Schools said.

The free testing program will run through the 2021-22 school year and expand within the community. Students at Appomattox Regional Governor’s School are also now eligible to take part in testing.

“We are excited to be able to partner with Petersburg City Public Schools for this opportunity,” said Dr. Meagan Tenia, Executive Director of Appomattox Regional Governor’s School. “Adding voluntary weekly COVID-19 testing adds another layer of protection for our staff and students during this pandemic.”

