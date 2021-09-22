Many state employees remain unvaccinated despite mandate

Last month, Gov. Ralph Northam gave state employees a choice: get vaccinated or submit to weekly testing for COVID-19.

Many, it appears, have chosen testing.

While comprehensive figures aren’t available yet, a survey of some of the largest state agencies reveals employee vaccination rates range from just over 50 percent at the Department of Corrections to 87 percent at the Virginia Department of Health.

Other agencies, including the Virginia Department of Transportation and the Virginia State Police, reported vaccination rates that roughly mirror the state’s overall vaccination rate of about 60 percent.

Northam wrote in his Aug. 5 executive directive that “vaccination is the only method to protect fully against the virus.” But unlike a similar order issued by President Joe Biden for the federal workforce, Northam’s directive did not actually require state employees to be vaccinated. Instead, it asked them to disclose their vaccination status and, if they are unvaccinated, submit to weekly testing at the state’s expense.

The directive does not require unvaccinated employees to request a formal exemption, but it does allow employees to opt-out of the weekly testing if they lodge a religious rejection or have a medical reason — a step few state employees appear to have taken.

The testing required under the mandate has come at a cost to taxpayers.

The Department of Corrections, which is the largest state agency with about 11,000 employees and has implemented more stringent testing requirements of once every three days for frontline employees, reported testing about 900 employees over a recent 24-hour period at a cost of about $14 per test. That works out to about $12,600 in one day.

State agencies have also been instructed that employee testing, which takes between 15 and 30 minutes, should be conducted on the clock, meaning unvaccinated employees are paid to take the tests. And in some cases, that means unvaccinated employees can earn overtime to take tests, though the state’s human resources guidance encourages supervisors to find time in employees’ regular schedules.

Procedures vary by department, but at the DOC, spokesman Benjamin Jarvela said some of the over-the-counter antigen tests the department administers are taken on-site with the results verified by an observer. In other cases, employees are allowed to take the tests at home and report results on an honor system.

So far, the Department of Corrections appears to have one of the lowest vaccination rates among state agencies surveyed. The number of staff members vaccinated also compares poorly to the vaccination rate among prisoners, which sits at just under 70 percent.

