Johnston-Willis Hospital earns national recognition for ‘Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers 2021′

This year is the first time Johnston-Willis Hospital has been recognized by Newsweek.
This year is the first time Johnston-Willis Hospital has been recognized by Newsweek.(GRAY TELEVISION)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - HCA Virginia’s Johnston-Willis Hospital has earned national recognition for ‘Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers 2021′ from Newsweek Magazine. This year is the first time Johnston-Willis Hospital has been recognized by Newsweek.

Johnston-Willis’s 44-bed inpatient rehabilitation center focuses on intense physical, occupational, and speech therapy to help patients progress faster and return home to their normal activities and tasks.

“Our doctors, nurses, and therapists are very committed to our patients,” Ryan Mauzy, Johnston-Willis’ Administrative Director of Rehab and Therapy Service said. “You can see the dedication and passion they put into their work every day. They do whatever it takes to make sure every patient is where they need to be and progressing as quickly as possible in an inpatient rehab setting.”

The top rehabilitation facilities were selected based on:

  • Quality of care
  • Service
  • Follow-up
  • Accommodation
  • Amenities relative to in-state competition

Johnston-Willis Hospital is one of 18 HCA Healthcare hospitals that were included in the ranking and one of six hospitals recognized in Virginia.

