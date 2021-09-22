‘It’s really disappointing’: Residents frustrated over damage done to cars, homes from controlled burn

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - People in Colonial Heights are frustrated over the unexpected damage done to their cars and homes after a controlled burn happened behind the Briarcliffe subdivision late Friday night.

In an update sent out by the City of Colonial Heights on Monday, city officials say they are aware of the “unfortunate incident,” which emitted smoke and ash into the neighborhood.

In this statement, city officials say the controlled burn was conducted pursuant to a burn permit issued by the Fire and EMS Department to Townsend & Son Bulldozing. They also add the burn permit was properly issued and Townsend & Son Bulldozing took all the physical precautions needed to perform this burn.

However, residents like Jim Long say they didn’t know this controlled burn was happening near their home.

“We should know more of what’s going on, especially if it’s going to affect this neighborhood,” Long said

Tamara Chini recorded the controlled burn on her phone from her backyard late Friday night and grew concerned about it.

“I didn’t know if we were going to lose our lives,” she said. “There’s so many memories here, and not knowing whether it was going to go up in flames or disappear was heartbreaking for me.”

Chini says the effects of this controlled burn still linger in the neighborhood from the strong smell of smoke to the ash

“There’s an odor of smoke inside the house,” she said.

“People were literally fleeing their homes going to stay in hotels because the smoke was so bad; they were having respiratory issues,” said Long.

Jim Long also pointed out the spots where ash fell on his truck, leaving behind damage.

Neighbors also reported the ash damaging their porch screens, a trampoline and their decks.

City officials say the weather conditions on Sept. 17, the night the controlled burn began, caused those “unfortunate effects.”

After the Fire and EMS Department received information on impacts to the neighborhood area, the department began investigating the situation and “subsequently revoked” Townsend’s burn permit.

City officials also said, “The City of Colonial Heights and its Department of Fire and EMS are not legally responsible for the consequences of this fire, as the department issued the burn permit to Townsend pursuant to the Virginia Statewide Fire Prevention Code.”

They also told homeowners they should consider contacting their insurance companies to discuss possible coverage for any property damage.

Long said this update is disappointing for him.

“It’s terrible,” Long said. “It just knows the city doesn’t have the citizens’ back at that point.”

NBC12 reached out to Douglas Smith, the city manager for Colonial Heights, for additional comment. Smith referred us to the city’s statement posted on their website earlier this week.

When NBC12 asked Smith if the city gave residents notice this controlled burn was happening, Smith said the city did not provide notice to neighbors.

NBC12 also called Townsend & Son Bulldozing for comment. A person who answered the phone told NBC12 they had no comment and referred us to speak with their lawyer.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.