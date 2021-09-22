Intersection of West Marshall Street, Brook Road to be closed for mural painting
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Department of Public Works announced the intersection of West Marshall Street and Brook Road will be closed due to a mural being painted within the intersection.
The closure will begin on Sept. 24 at 6 p.m. and end on Sept. 26 at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.