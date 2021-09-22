Healthcare Pros
Intersection of West Marshall Street, Brook Road to be closed for mural painting

The Department of Public Works announced the intersection of West Marshall Street and Brook Road will be closed due to a mural being painted within the intersection.(AP (custom credit) | AP)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Department of Public Works announced the intersection of West Marshall Street and Brook Road will be closed due to a mural being painted within the intersection.

The closure will begin on Sept. 24 at 6 p.m. and end on Sept. 26 at 6 p.m.

Having a good financial foundation
