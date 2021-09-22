Intersection of West Marshall Street, Brook Road to be closed for mural painting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Department of Public Works announced the intersection of West Marshall Street and Brook Road will be closed due to a mural being painted within the intersection.

The closure will begin on Sept. 24 at 6 p.m. and end on Sept. 26 at 6 p.m.

Street Closure - the intersection of West Marshall Street and Brook Road will be closed starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, September 24 and ending at 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 26 to allow a mural to be painted within the intersection. #1RVA — Richmond VA DPW (@DPW_RichmondVA) September 22, 2021

