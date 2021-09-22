Henrico Police investigate threats against schools, including Highland Springs High

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are investigating several social media threats made against schools in the metro region.

This comes after Richmond Police and Richmond Public Schools announced Tuesday their agencies were also investigating threats in the city.

Threats were made against Huguenot High School on Monday and John Marshall High School on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a Henrico parent contacted NBC12 worried about her child after she saw a social media post threatening harm at Highland Springs High School.

According to Henrico County Public Schools (HCPS), administrators were made aware of the social media post Tuesday night and contacted the HCPS safety team and Henrico Police to investigate.

“There has been an expanded security and police presence today at Highland Springs High School, and the school community has been made aware of the situation,” said HCPS Chief of Staff Dr. Beth Teigen. “Our instructional day is proceeding on schedule. We take anything of this nature seriously, and the safety of our students and staff members is our top priority.”

Meanwhile, Henrico Police did not specify where these threats were directed, but mentioned the division had received numerous reports of “unsettling” tips including threatening statements and photos.

“As with any threat, each must be taken seriously and investigated thoroughly,” said Lieutenant Matt Pecka. “Henrico Police is committed to working alongside our school Division to maintain a safe learning environment. Take a moment to speak with your children about the severity of making such threats and the associated consequences.”

Pecka added police are working with Henrico County Public Schools to create a safe learning environment. Police have increased a police presence at the affected schools.

These threats come just days after two teens were shot at a Newport News high school; a 15-year-old was arrested in connection to the crime.

Anyone with information about these threats is urged to contact police at (804) 501-5000 or submit anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers (804) 780-1000 or on your smartphone at p3tips.com.

