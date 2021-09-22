GRTC discussing possible service cuts due to worker shortages

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The GRTC is discussing possible service cuts as they face worker shortages.

Mayor Stoney raised concerns in a letter to GRTC board members about plans to cut 20% of service by the end of this year. That could include ending all transit services at 11 p.m. and significant frequency reductions across the system.

Stoney says the proposed cuts are ‘inexplicable’ since the GRTC is getting regional and federal funding due to the pandemic.

The GRTC is not the only system dealing with driver shortages. Many school districts in the area are still looking to hire bus drivers amid a nationwide shortage.

