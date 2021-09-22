Enrichmond Foundation apologizes for sharing video with images of 9/11 attack
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Enrichmond Foundation is apologizing after it shared a promotional video with images of the 9/11 attack.
The foundation shared the video after their 9/11 day of service, and it sparked outrage on social media.
Representative Donald McEachin tweeted that he was disturbed and called the video disrespectful.
The video has since been taken down, and Enrichmond apologized, saying it never intended to appear insensitive.
They also thanked their followers for holding them accountable.
