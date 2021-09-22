Enrichmond Foundation apologizes for sharing video with images of 9/11 attack

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Enrichmond Foundation is apologizing after it shared a promotional video with images of the 9/11 attack.

The foundation shared the video after their 9/11 day of service, and it sparked outrage on social media.

Representative Donald McEachin tweeted that he was disturbed and called the video disrespectful.

Anyone else think @enrichmond's promotional/branding video of their volunteer day is in extremely bad taste? Here's the video, you'll know it when you see it... 😕😟😠 pic.twitter.com/MlITb7zav1 — Melissa Pocock (@MelissaPocock) September 20, 2021

The video has since been taken down, and Enrichmond apologized, saying it never intended to appear insensitive.

They also thanked their followers for holding them accountable.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.