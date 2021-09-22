Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Doctors at UVA Health are predicting intense flu season

"Because we didn't get influenza last year, it's likely if you do get it this year, it would be...
FILE(AZ Family)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Doctors at UVA Health are warning that the flu season this year could be a bad one.

“Given we haven’t seen flu for a year and we’re coming back together, and at least in some circumstances having the opportunity to exchange other types of viruses, other types of germs than COVID, I think that makes us all a little bit concerned about what could happen with flu this year,” UVA Health’s Dr. Costi Sifri said.

At the University of Virginia Medical Center, more people are walking in with other types of viruses.

“We’re seeing sort of other common colds being transmitted right now in schools and workplaces, and not necessarily COVID, but other types of viruses,” Sifri said.

Sifri says people are coming in with RSV, the common cold, and parainfluenza.

“If there is a big flu season, if we start to see a lot of circulating flu, that’s another important reason to make sure that you wear a mask and also encourage those around you to wear masks,” Sifri said.

Sifri advices people to get their flu shot now before the season gets underway.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Khaleesi Cuthriell. Photo provided by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office: Missing 3-year-old believed to be dead
Henrico police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.
Henrico police search for missing 15-year-old girl
Richmond police are investigating two shootings reported within two hours overnight.
Man dead following two overnight shootings in Richmond
Police are investigating a shooting at a Sheetz in Chesterfield County.
Police investigate shooting at Chesterfield Sheetz
Newport News Police said in a statement Monday afternoon that they are on the scene of a...
Police: 2 people wounded in shooting at Virginia high school; suspect in custody

Latest News

Henrico girl is making history as part of Moderna vaccine trial
Henrico girl makes history as part of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine trial
Virginia Democrats continue to make the defense of abortion rights a central issue in their...
Herring pledges to defend abortion rights
Officers were called to the 3400 block of Hull Street around 1:45 p.m. Sunday for a deadly...
Richmond police identify man killed in Sunday afternoon shooting
Officers are investigating a shooting in a parking lot at Grace Cleaners and Laundromat.
RPD identifies man shot to death along Richmond Highway
First responders, doctors, nurses salute Richmond Fire Battalion Chief who donated organs
Richmond Fire Battalion Chief saves lives with organ donation