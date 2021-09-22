Chesterfield voters urged to disregard phone number on absentee ballot instructions

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Registered voters in Chesterfield who requested an absentee ballot are encouraged to disregard a phone number listed on the instructions of the ballot.

According to Chesterfield County, the phone number listed as the county’s General Registrar’s Office is incorrect. New instructions with the correct phone number will be mailed to voters who requested an absentee ballot.

The mail ballot is not affected and can be returned using the envelope provided. It can also be dropped off in person at the registrar’s office during early voting from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 9848 Lori Road in Chesterfield.

Those who need assistance or have questions about their absentee ballot should call 804-748-1471 instead of the number listed in the instructions.

For more information about the 2021 General Election in Chesterfield, including sample ballots and candidate information, click here.

