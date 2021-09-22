Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Chesterfield voters urged to disregard phone number on absentee ballot instructions

(Chesterfield County Government)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:06 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Registered voters in Chesterfield who requested an absentee ballot are encouraged to disregard a phone number listed on the instructions of the ballot.

According to Chesterfield County, the phone number listed as the county’s General Registrar’s Office is incorrect. New instructions with the correct phone number will be mailed to voters who requested an absentee ballot.

The mail ballot is not affected and can be returned using the envelope provided. It can also be dropped off in person at the registrar’s office during early voting from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 9848 Lori Road in Chesterfield.

Those who need assistance or have questions about their absentee ballot should call 804-748-1471 instead of the number listed in the instructions.

For more information about the 2021 General Election in Chesterfield, including sample ballots and candidate information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Khaleesi Cuthriell. Photo provided by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office: Missing 3-year-old believed to be dead
Richmond police are investigating two shootings reported within two hours overnight.
Man dead following two overnight shootings in Richmond
Henrico police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.
Henrico police search for missing 15-year-old girl
Newport News Police said in a statement Monday afternoon that they are on the scene of a...
Police: 2 people wounded in shooting at Virginia high school; suspect in custody
Charlie Anne Xavier's GoFundMe Page
Charlottesville mother fighting for her life after a burn accident

Latest News

Local law enforcement distributed safety cards and spoke to residents of Gilpin Court educating...
Law enforcement canvas Gilpin Court, raising awareness for railroad safety
Law enforcement canvas Gilpin Court, raising awareness for railroad safety
Law enforcement canvas Gilpin Court, raising awareness for railroad safety
Police lights
Police in northern Virginia sound warning after 6 overdoses
Handcuffs
Northern Virginia imam charged with indecent liberties