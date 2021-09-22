Healthcare Pros
Chesterfield school investigating damage done to restrooms as part of TikTok challenge

Chesterfield County Public Schools
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Schools is investigating damage done to the boys’ restrooms at James River High School.

In a letter to families, obtained by NBC12, the principal said “You may be aware of a recent “devious lick” Tik Tok challenge, where students destroy school property and steal random objects. Last week, every boys bathroom was vandalized repeatedly.”

The letter said that every soap and paper towel dispenser was destroyed or stolen, which presented a concern for hygiene in the current COVID environment.

The letter also said that students have stolen light fixtures, flooded toilets, smashed mirrors and sprayed colored liquid all over the toilets.

“We used our camera system to determine individuals responsible for the first round of damage. I spoke with students during the morning announcements about our concerns.   Consequences for vandalism include suspension from school and restitution for damages,” the principal said in the letter.

However, on Tuesday, the school said every boys’ restroom was vandalized again. School employees are working to clean up the mess and fix the damage to toilets, sinks, partitions, soap and paper towel dispensers. In the meantime, students who need to use a boys’ restroom have to use single-use restrooms with monitors around the school building.

In the letter, the principal asked parents to discuss the incidents with their students.

“Please find time to discuss this situation with your student and stress the importance of how to be a good citizen.  This isolated behavior of a few has had an impact on everyone. This is our collective school home and we hope students respect it as such. I am heartbroken that we are having to deal with such concerns this early in the school year. My hope is that this issue is short-lived and we can move forward from this quickly,” the letter said.

In regards to the incident, Chesterfield County Public Schools sent the following statement:

“Schools are investigating such incidents, with assistance as needed from Chesterfield Police.

“In general terms and this is not a response directed to a specific situation and/or student case, appropriate student disciplinary measures are considered and may include a requirement of financial restitution for the cost of damages.”

TikTok has banned the viral challenge. Anyone who searches the hashtag “deviouslick,” will now get a “No results found” message. Schools across the country have reported damage due to the challenge.

