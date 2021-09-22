Healthcare Pros
Brunswick Co. teacher arrested for assaulting student

Light bar on police car
Light bar on police car(KBTX)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK Co., Va. (WWBT) - A Brunswick County teacher was arrested for assaulting a student on Wednesday.

School Resource Officers reported an incident between a teacher and a student around 10:30 a.m. at James Solomon Russell Middle School.

Deputies responded and took Wilson Taylor, IV, 33, into custody.

Taylor was charged with assault and battery and taken to Meherrin River Regional Jail.

The school division released a statement that said in part,” we take the safety and security of our students and staff seriously. We are appreciative of the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Department and their continued commitment to supporting Brunswick County Public Schools.”

