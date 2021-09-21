Tuesday Forecast: Warm and humid today, then a strong cold front arrives
Rain likely Wednesday/Thursday as temperatures tumble toward fall
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’ll feel like summer for one more day, then rain chances go up tonight and tomorrow as cooler air arrives.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low to mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
Wednesday: Autumn begins at 3:20pm! A strong cold front brings showers at any point and even a few thunderstorms in the afternoon and overnight. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 80. (Rain Chance: 70%)
Thursday: Sharply cooler with rain likely. Rain could linger through evening, especially East of I-95. Lows in the mid 60s, highs around 70. (Rain Chance: 70%)
Friday: Mostly sunny and cool. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 70s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 70s.
