Truck overturns in 2-vehicle crash on I-95

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police said a truck overturned in a two-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 95 in Chesterfield County.

The crash happened on Tuesday in front of exit 61B.

Troopers said the sedan hit the right rear of the truck, subsequently causing it to overturn.

There is no word on injuries.

No additional information was available.

