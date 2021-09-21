Healthcare Pros
Sheriff’s office: Missing 3-year-old believed to be dead

Khaleesi Cuthriell. Photo provided by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office believes missing 3-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell to be dead after conducting a search of a home in Augusta County.

The investigation has revealed Khaleesi Cuthriell died while in the care of Travis Brown and Candi Royer at 249 Cattle Scales Road.

Both Brown and Royer remain in the Westmoreland County Prison in Greensburg, Pennsylvania.

Royer was initially filed as a missing person by the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office; however, it has been determined that she was a willing participant with Brown in crimes across Virginia and into Pennsylvania.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators from Virginia State Police (VSP) Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), as well as the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office are working tirelessly to find Khaleesi’s body.

“It is with great sadness that the search for Khaleesi has now turned into a recovery mission,” Sheriff Donald L. Smith said in a press release.

In a press release, the sheriff’s office says it is not beneficial for the Augusta County community to establish search parties at this time. The sheriff’s office has executed numerous search warrants in this case and says most likely, additional warrants may be forthcoming.

“My office has worked closely with the investigators since we became aware of this terrible situation. We are reviewing all of the available evidence and will decide precisely what to charge, and when, based solely on what is best for the ultimate prosecution,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Tim Martin said.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for updates.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

