RPD investigates social media threats against some Richmond schools

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating social media threats made against some city schools.

Threats were made against Huguenot High School on Monday and John Marshall High School on Tuesday.

On Monday, additional safety precautions were taken during dismissal at Huguenot.

A Richmond Public Schools spokesperson said the division continues to work with RPD to address the threats and ensure everyone’s safety.

Richmond police said they have been made aware of the threats.

“At this time, it is not considered a credible public safety concern, but RPD is investigating,” police said.

Patrols have been adjusted for more visibility at the school.

