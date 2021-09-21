Residents concerned for safety after 2 men seriously hurt in double shooting outside Petersburg apartment

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg Police are investigating after two men were shot outside of the Jesse Lee Apartments.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of S. Crater Rd.

Shooting Investigation Underway Petersburg Police are out in the 2600 block of S. Crater Rd (front of Jesse Lee... Posted by Petersburg Bureau of Police on Monday, September 20, 2021

Police say both men suffered life-threatening injuries and were flown to an area hospital for treatment.

“We don’t be out here. We get in our car and go,” said Raven Brown, a mother of three who lives nearby in the Jesse Lee Apartment. She and her three kids don’t spend more time outside than she needs to in their complex.

But now, Brown is even more concerned after the shooting early Tuesday morning.

Some police tape left at the Jesse Lee Apartment complex, after Tuesday morning's double shooting. (wwbt/nbc12)

“It could easily be a stray bullet for her or for me, and we’re just out here trying to catch the [school] bus,” Brown said.

Petersburg Police were on scene around 1:30 a.m., reportedly blocking off Roberts Avenue all the way from nearby South Crater Road.

A witness told investigators that a dark-colored vehicle pulled up to the victims’ car on South Crater Road and began shooting into it. The two victims were found shot inside their car.

Police said that evidence was found in the front parking lot of the Jesse Lee Apartments that was connected to the shooting.

“Day or night, you got to really be prepared. But evening time, I don’t really want to come out much at all,” said Petersburg resident Donna Lee.

She walks along this section of South Crater road weekly, sometimes with her teenage son. Lee has only been in the city for six months but quickly learned to be extra careful in some spots.

“I go to the doctor’s and a few of the shops. We get something eat, but a couple times he’s wanted to go to Walmart and I say ‘No, we’ll wait until tomorrow during the day.’ I’m not going around there during nighttime. It’s too dangerous,” she said.

Just one week earlier and three miles south, two other men were shot by the intersection of East Wythe and Old Wythe Streets.

And one week before that, a third double-shooting at a gas station on East Washington Street.

All of the victims survived, and no arrests had been made yet in those prior incidents, and police say the three incidents are not connected.

“We’re concerned about this recent uptick of gun violence that’s occurred in our city. We’ve experienced this - this is always a tough time for us as we go into the fall months, but we’re going to keep going aggressively after those who choose firearms in an illegal capacity in our city, and I hope that we can rid this city of some of the violence that’s occurring,” said Petersburg Police Chief Travis Christian.

The two men in the South Crater Road shooting are currently listed in critical but stable condition.

Police have not yet released any suspect information but they ask If anyone was in the area, saw or heard anything, you are asked to call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or by going to P3tips.com.

