Police investigating overnight shooting in Henrico

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:15 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured overnight.

Officers were called to the 300 Block of Engleside Drive just before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday for reports of shots fired.

One person was hit by gunfire, but police say they are expected to be okay.

There were also bullet holes left in a windshield in the area.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

