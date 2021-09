CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a shooting at a Sheetz in Chesterfield County.

Officers were called to the scene along Amberdale Drive around 3:06 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said no one was injured.

No additional information was immediately available.

