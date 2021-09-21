Police identify man hit, killed by vehicle on Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have identified a man who was hit and killed by a vehicle on Saturday evening.

Police were called around 8:50 p.m. to the intersection of South Belvidere and Holly streets for the report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian.

At the scene, officers found William Ashlock, 61, of Richmond, unresponsive in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined that " Ashlock was crossing South Belvidere Street from west to east at the intersection of Holly Street when a southbound vehicle struck him while Ashlock was in the left travel lane.”

The driver stayed at the scene.

At this time, no charges have been filed.

Anyone with information is asked to call RPD Crash Team Investigator Peterson at (804) 646-1511 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

