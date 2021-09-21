Healthcare Pros
Over 3,300 new COVID cases reported in Virginia | Positivity rate remains the same

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Coronavirus cases continue to climb in the commonwealth with more than 3,300 new cases reported Tuesday. The testing percent positivity rate, however, remained the same.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 839,475 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Sept. 21, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

On Tuesday, 3,335 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Virginia. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated and fully vaccinated people, click here.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, 12,364 deaths have been reported, with 52 reported in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 2,211 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

The 7-day testing positivity rate has remained at 9.8% since Monday.

Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate.

There are a total of 4,423 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 83,981 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 9,074,510 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

To view NBC12′s latest COVID-19 coverage, click here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

  • Chesterfield: 36,003 cases, 1,114 hospitalizations, 485 deaths
  • Henrico: 31,770 cases, 1,214 hospitalizations, 673 deaths
  • Richmond: 22,024 cases, 901 hospitalizations, 298 deaths
  • Hanover: 10,536 cases, 352 hospitalizations, 182 deaths
  • Petersburg: 4,858 cases, 192 hospitalizations, 96 deaths
  • Goochland: 1,805 cases, 65 hospitalizations, 27 deaths

