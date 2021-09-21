News to Know for Sept. 21: Early voting issues; 3 shootings reported within 2 hours; Last taste of summer?

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at the top stories you need to know before starting your Tuesday.

Last Taste of Summer?

At least for a while. Today will be warm and humid with a cold front bringing a big change later in the week.

Rain is likely Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures tumble toward fall.

3 Shootings in 2 Hours Overnight

Police in Richmond and Henrico are investigating three shootings reported less than two hours apart.

The most recent happened on Richmond Highway. Officers seem to be focusing their investigation on a parking lot at Grace Cleaners and Laundromat.

One witness says she saw at least one person lying in the lot, but police have not yet confirmed any injuries.

Before that, Henrico police were called to a shooting on Engleside Drive. One person was hit by gunfire but not seriously hurt.

Earlier, around 3 a.m., Richmond police were called to Poe Street. It’s not clear if anyone there was hurt or if police have a suspect.

Anyone with information on any of the three shootings should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Petersburg Double Shooting

Two men are in the hospital fighting to survive after being shot outside a Petersburg apartment in the third double shooting in the city in less than two weeks.

This one happened just before 2 a.m. outside of the Jesse Lee Apartments on South Crater Road.

Both victims were flown to a hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information should call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212

Early Voting Issues

Some tension flaring up during in-person early voting in Richmond as two of the city’s satellite offices will not be open for early voting until mid-October. That means there is only one location for voters to cast their ballots early - the registrar’s office on Laburnum.

At least two city council members say that hundreds of voters showed up to the satellite office at Hickory Hill Friday, the first day of early voting, to find it was not open.

Councilmember Mike Jones says the lack of early voting locations is unfair, especially to those on the city’s southside.

The Richmond branch of the NAACP says the electoral board needs to take immediate action to ensure that satellite offices are always in place on the first date of early voting.

The voting locations at Hickory Hill and City Hall will open for early voting on Sunday, Oct. 17.

Governor’s Race Check-in

Ahead of election day, a new poll shows Democrat Terry McAuliffe is in the lead against Republican Glen Youngkin. The poll was conducted by the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at VCU.

It shows that 43 percent of likely voters would pick McAuliffe, while 34 percent would vote for Youngkin.

The poll featured landline and cell phone interviews of 811 Virginian adults. It does have a margin of error of about 5 percent.

COVID in the Commonwealth

For the first time in weeks, our positivity rate has dipped below 10 percent - It’s now at 9.8 percent.

Nearly 9,000 total cases were reported over the weekend, with nearly 2,400 reported in the last 24 hours.

Another 70 Virginians died from the virus over the weekend. And another 55 have been admitted to the hospital.

Find all the latest coronavirus headlines here.

New Monument to be Unveiled

A new monument will be unveiled on Brown’s Island tomorrow.

The Emancipation and Freedom monument was commissioned by the “Virginia Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Commission.”

The project to create this statue began back in 2012. It features two 12-foot bronze statues representing a man, woman, and infant newly freed from slavery.

Tomorrow’s unveiling ceremony starts at 10 a.m. at the end of the Fifth Street pedestrian bridge.

Final Thought

Two things define you: Your patience when you have nothing and your attitude when you have everything. – Unknown

