Man stabbed to death in Richmond identified

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway in Richmond after a man was found stabbed to death early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the 800 block of Lodge Street just before 8 a.m. for a report of a person down. When they arrived, Kenneth Dunn, 63, of Richmond, was found with an apparent stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of the death.

Anyone with information on the stabbing should call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.