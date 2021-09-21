Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Man stabbed to death in Richmond identified

An investigation is underway in Richmond after a man was found stabbed to death early Tuesday...
An investigation is underway in Richmond after a man was found stabbed to death early Tuesday morning.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 12:58 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway in Richmond after a man was found stabbed to death early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the 800 block of Lodge Street just before 8 a.m. for a report of a person down. When they arrived, Kenneth Dunn, 63, of Richmond, was found with an apparent stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of the death.

Anyone with information on the stabbing should call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Khaleesi Cuthriell. Photo provided by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office: Missing 3-year-old believed to be dead
Henrico police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.
Henrico police search for missing 15-year-old girl
Richmond police are investigating two shootings reported within two hours overnight.
Man dead following two overnight shootings in Richmond
Police are investigating a shooting at a Sheetz in Chesterfield County.
Police investigate shooting at Chesterfield Sheetz
Newport News Police said in a statement Monday afternoon that they are on the scene of a...
Police: 2 people wounded in shooting at Virginia high school; suspect in custody

Latest News

Officers were called to the 3400 block of Hull Street around 1:45 p.m. Sunday for a deadly...
Richmond police identify man killed in Sunday afternoon shooting
Officers are investigating a shooting in a parking lot at Grace Cleaners and Laundromat.
RPD identifies man shot to death along Richmond Highway
First responders, doctors, nurses salute Richmond Fire Battalion Chief who donated organs
Richmond Fire Battalion Chief saves lives with organ donation
‘It’s really disappointing’: Residents frustrated over damage done to cars, homes from...
‘It’s really disappointing’: Residents frustrated over damage done to cars, homes from controlled burn
Henrico Police investigate threats against schools, including Highland Springs High
Henrico Police investigate threats against schools, including Highland Springs High