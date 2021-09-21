Healthcare Pros
Man pleads guilty in hit-and-run that killed off-duty Henrico officer

Donald L. Lambert, Jr.
Donald L. Lambert, Jr.(Henrico Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man has pleaded guilty in connection to a hit-and-run that killed an off-duty Henrico officer.

Justin Thomas Regensburg pleaded guilty to non-capital murder and not reporting a traffic accident.

On Feb. 27, 2021, around 11 a.m., Henrico police responded to Greenwood Road at Winfrey Road for a reported hit-and-run.

Officials identified the pedestrian as Captain Donald L. Lambert, Jr., a 33-year veteran with the Henrico County Police Division. Police said Lambert, who served on the agency’s special operations group, was not on duty at the time of the crash.

Regensburg is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 12, 2022.

