Man dead following two overnight shootings in Richmond

Richmond police are investigating two shootings reported within two hours overnight.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Richmond are looking for answers after a man was killed following two overnight shootings.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of Richmond Highway around 4:30 a.m. for the deadly shooting. When officers arrived, the victim was found with a gunshot wound; he was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Officers are investigating a shooting in a parking lot at Grace Cleaners and Laundromat.
Earlier in the evening, police were called to a shooting that happened around 3 a.m. on Poe Street. Officers there had the whole block taped off to investigate.

At this point, it’s unclear how seriously anyone was hurt or if police have a suspect.

Around 3 a.m. Tuesday, Richmond police were called to a shooting on Poe Street.
Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

