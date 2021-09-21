Man dead following two overnight shootings in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Richmond are looking for answers after a man was killed following two overnight shootings.
Officers were called to the 1200 block of Richmond Highway around 4:30 a.m. for the deadly shooting. When officers arrived, the victim was found with a gunshot wound; he was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
Earlier in the evening, police were called to a shooting that happened around 3 a.m. on Poe Street. Officers there had the whole block taped off to investigate.
At this point, it’s unclear how seriously anyone was hurt or if police have a suspect.
Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
