Man dead following two overnight shootings in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Richmond are looking for answers after a man was killed following two overnight shootings.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of Richmond Highway around 4:30 a.m. for the deadly shooting. When officers arrived, the victim was found with a gunshot wound; he was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Officers are investigating a shooting in a parking lot at Grace Cleaners and Laundromat. (NBC12)

Earlier in the evening, police were called to a shooting that happened around 3 a.m. on Poe Street. Officers there had the whole block taped off to investigate.

At this point, it’s unclear how seriously anyone was hurt or if police have a suspect.

Around 3 a.m. Tuesday, Richmond police were called to a shooting on Poe Street. (NBC12)

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.