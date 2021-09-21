Healthcare Pros
Kings Dominion’s Halloween Haunt returns for 20th season

Halloween Haunt
Kings Dominion unleashing new terrors at Halloween Haunt.(Kings Dominion)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Kings Dominion’s Halloween Haunt and The Great Pumpkin Fest return on Sept. 25.

The Halloween Haunt is going into its 20th year with five mazes, four scare zones and new live shows.

“During the nighttime event, guests can also get their adrenaline fix on more than 20 rides, including Twisted Timbers, Intimidator™ 305 and Dominator, as fog and darkness blanket the park. Whether you’ve visited each of the past 20 years or this is your first time, you’ll sleep with the lights on after surviving this year’s Halloween Haunt,” a release said.

Some of the new events include the GrimmWoods maze where “classic fairy tales leap off the page and lunge at your throat,” and the Black Widow Burlesque, which will “captivate and intrigue you with skill and beauty unmatched.”

The Great Pumpkin Fest is a family-friendly daytime event that features a pumpkin patch, hay maze, ghostly games and costume party with the PEANUTS™ gang.

The event will be on Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 25 to Oct. 31 from 2-6 p.m.

For more information and tickets, click here.

