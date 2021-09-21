Henrico police search for missing 15-year-old girl

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Police said Meghan Simmons left the 5000 block of Fairlake Lane early Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called at 2:15 p.m. after a short time had passed and Simmons had not returned.

There was an increased police presence while crews searched the immediate area.

Simmons was last seen going into the woods near Echo Lake Park and wearing a black tank top and white pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-501-5000.

