Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Henrico police search for missing 15-year-old girl

Henrico police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.
Henrico police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.(Henrico Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Police said Meghan Simmons left the 5000 block of Fairlake Lane early Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called at 2:15 p.m. after a short time had passed and Simmons had not returned.

There was an increased police presence while crews searched the immediate area.

Simmons was last seen going into the woods near Echo Lake Park and wearing a black tank top and white pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-501-5000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Newport News Police said in a statement Monday afternoon that they are on the scene of a...
Police: 2 people wounded in shooting at Virginia high school; suspect in custody
Drivers should use alternate routes and expect delays.
Person struck, killed by traffic after falling from overpass on I-95 south in Henrico
Officers were called to the 3400 block of Hull Street around 1:45 p.m. Sunday for a deadly...
Richmond police looking for information on deadly daytime shooting
Battalion Chief Robert “Bobby” L. Duffus
Richmond Fire Battalion Chief dies following medical emergency
Richmond police are investigating two shootings reported within two hours overnight.
Man dead following two overnight shootings in Richmond

Latest News

2nd Street Festival returns in-person | Full schedule announced
2nd Street Festival returns in-person | Full schedule announced
Residents concerned for safety after 2 men seriously hurt in double shooting outside Petersburg...
Residents concerned for safety after 2 men seriously hurt in double shooting outside Petersburg apartment
2nd Street Festival returns Oct. 2-3 to Historic Jackson Ward
2nd Street Festival returns Oct. 2-3 to Historic Jackson Ward
Khaleesi Cuthriell. Photo provided by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office: Missing 3-year-old believed to be dead