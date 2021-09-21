Full schedule for 2nd Street Festival announced

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The full schedule for the 2nd Street Festival has been announced.

The festival will return live and in-person Oct. 2-3 for its 33rd year in the Jackson Ward neighborhood. The event is free and produced by Venture Richmond Events.

Venture Richmond Events said it is monitoring CDC and VDH guidelines for COVID-19 protocols, and ask attendees to follow guidelines.

“We’re really excited to be back in the Jackson Ward neighborhood,” said Sharon Bassard, Booking and Festival Manager at Venture Richmond. “This year’s lineup features Richmond favorites and up-and-coming artists. From Jazz to Reggae and Gospel to R&B, you’ll be able to find a stage over the weekend with your favorite music - all for free! We ask everyone to be a “good neighbor” and show kindness to one another by following our health and safety guidelines, encouraging you to be vaccinated, wear a mask, and maintain distancing while attending the festival.”

Waverly R. Crawley Main Stage

Saturday, Oct. 2

11:50 – 12:35 p.m. - N.F.U.S.I.O.N.Z.

1:10 – 2:10 p.m. - I Would Die 4 U; A Musical Tribute to PRINCE

2:30 – 3:00 p.m. - Dancing with Mama D

3:30 – 4:30 p.m. - DJ Drake and MC Choco

5:30 - 7:00 p.m. - Plunky & Oneness

Sunday, Oct. 3

1:00 – 1:30 p.m. - James Johnson Jr

2:00 – 2:30 p.m. - Virginia Union University Gospel Choir

3:00 – 4:00 p.m. - J Tucker and The Krewe

4:45 – 6:00 p.m. - Mighty Joshua

Joe Kennedy Jr. Jazz Stage

Saturday, Oct. 2

12:00 - 1:15 p.m. - Joe Kennedy, Jr. Scholarship Recipient Chet Frierson

1:45 - 2:45 p.m. - Debra Dean & The Key West Band

3:15 - 4:15 p.m. - Saxsmo “Stepping Out”

4:45 - 6:00 p.m. - Nathan Mitchell

Sunday, Oct. 3

1:00 - 1:50 p.m. - Ashby Anderson’s Vibe

2:10 - 3:10 p.m. - Larri Branch Agenda

3:30 - 4:30 p.m. - Jazz In The Spirit

5:00 - 6:00 p.m. - Curv Appeal

Eggleston Hotel Community Stage

Saturday, Oct. 2

12:00 – 12:10 p.m. - Welcome - Historic Jackson Ward Association- Janis Allen

12:30 – 1:10 p.m. - Young Prince Charles

1:40 – 2:00 p.m. - Richmond Urban Dance Company

2:30 – 3:30 p.m. - Bak N Da Day

4:00 – 5:00 p.m. - Drew Miles and Company

Sunday, Oct. 3

1:30 – 2:00 p.m. - Chiquita Cross

2:30 – 3:15 p.m. - DJ Milk D

3:50- 4:30 p.m. - Glennroy & Company

5:00 –6:00 p.m. - Testiphy Band

