Emancipation and Freedom Monument to be unveiled on Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new monument will be unveiled on Brown’s Island Wednesday.

The Emancipation and Freedom monument was commissioned by the “Virginia Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Commission.”

The project to create the statue began back in 2012. It features two 12-foot bronze statues representing a man, woman and infant newly freed from slavery.

On the pedestal, there will be the names, images and stories of 10 people whose lives and contributions represent the struggle for freedom before and after Emancipation. The names include Mary Elizabeth Bowser, William Harvey Carney, Gabriel, Dred Scott, Nat Turner, Rosa Dixon Bowser, John Mercer Langston, John Mitchell, Jr., Lucy Simms, and Rev. Wyatt Tee Walker.

Wednesday’s unveiling ceremony starts at 10 a.m. at the end of the Fifth Street pedestrian bridge.

The ceremony will be live-streamed, here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.