Death investigation underway after man stabbed in Richmond

An investigation is underway in Richmond after a man was found stabbed to death early Tuesday morning.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway in Richmond after a man was found stabbed to death early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the 800 block of Lodge Street just before 8 a.m. for a report of a person down. When they arrived, a man was found with an apparent stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of the death.

Anyone with information on the stabbing should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

