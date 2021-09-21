Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

CVS plans to hire 25,000 workers on Friday

The pharmacy giant is looking for retail associates, pharmacists, pharmacy techs, nurses and...
The pharmacy giant is looking for retail associates, pharmacists, pharmacy techs, nurses and more.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – CVS said it’s going to hire about 25,000 employees during a virtual career event on Friday.

On its National Career Day, the chain will be recruiting candidates for both clinical and retail jobs. The hiring binge is to support flu season, along with COVID vaccinations and testing.

The pharmacy giant is looking for retail associates, pharmacists, pharmacy techs, nurses and more.

Most of the open jobs are for full-time, part-time and temporary nurses, licensed pharmacists, and trained pharmacy technicians.

To apply, text CVS to 25000.

There’s also a CVS Health career website.

Last month the company said it was raising its corporate-wide minimum wage to $15 an hour. The new pay standard will be fully in place in July of 2022.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newport News Police said in a statement Monday afternoon that they are on the scene of a...
Police: 2 people wounded in shooting at Virginia high school; suspect in custody
Drivers should use alternate routes and expect delays.
Person struck, killed by traffic after falling from overpass on I-95 south in Henrico
Officers were called to the 3400 block of Hull Street around 1:45 p.m. Sunday for a deadly...
Richmond police looking for information on deadly daytime shooting
Battalion Chief Robert “Bobby” L. Duffus
Richmond Fire Battalion Chief dies following medical emergency
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2021, file photo, housing advocates protest on the eviction moratorium...
Lawmakers attempt to revive nationwide eviction moratorium
President Joe Biden speaks during the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at...
Biden pledges ‘relentless diplomacy’ on global challenges
An investigation is underway in Richmond after a man was found stabbed to death early Tuesday...
Death investigation underway after man stabbed in Richmond
Coronavirus cases continue to climb in the commonwealth with more than 3,300 new cases reported...
Over 3,300 new COVID cases reported in Virginia | Positivity rate remains the same