Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Charlottesville mother fighting for her life after a burn accident

Charlie Anne Xavier's GoFundMe Page
Charlie Anne Xavier's GoFundMe Page(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A young mother of two is fighting for her life in the VCU Health’s Burn Center after her body caught on fire one week ago in a horrible accident. According to Charlie Anne Xavier’s husband, André, she was working on a project at her family’s new brewery when something sparked and everything changed.

“As of last week, we were on top of the world. We had businesses, we were doing so good, and that life was taken away in a second,” André said. “An explosion happened and she was engulfed in flames.”

Eighty-five percent of Charlie Anne’s body is now covered in third-degree burns. She’s fighting for her life.

“Right now, we’re in the scary stage,” André said. “The scary part is the recovery, because it’ll be years, years, years. You have to learn everything from talking to eating to everything.”

André says its Charlie Anne’s 9-month-old and 4-year old sons who are giving her a reason to fight.

“I can’t imagine the pain my wife’s feeling, and that breaks my heart to think about her pain,” André said.

The medical bills, André says, are adding up.

“I know the millions of dollars,” he said. “That’s for her treatment alone.”

Charlie Anne’s friends put together a GoFundMe Page to help alleviate the cost.

“She’s just loving and comforting and she’s one of those people that when you meet her, it’s like an instant love for them and that you have an immediate connection. She’s just one of those people that you can just kind of open up to and you feel like you have known her forever,” Jamie Schwartz said.

“She is, like, the most devoted wife and the most loyal friend you can imagine,” Elizabeth Maksymonko said.

In one day, more than $30,000 has been raised on the page.

“It’s been absolutely incredible. I think it’s already been shared over 1,000 times. We’re more than halfway there,” Kiri Berdan said.

A testament, André says, to who Charlie Anne is.

“She’s beating those odds day by day. I know she’ll come home. I have no doubt,” he said.

If you would like to contribute to the GoFundMe Page, click here.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Newport News Police said in a statement Monday afternoon that they are on the scene of a...
Police: 2 people wounded in shooting at Virginia high school; suspect in custody
Officers were called to the 3400 block of Hull Street around 1:45 p.m. Sunday for a deadly...
Richmond police looking for information on deadly daytime shooting
Drivers should use alternate routes and expect delays.
Person struck, killed by traffic after falling from overpass on I-95 south in Henrico
Battalion Chief Robert “Bobby” L. Duffus
Richmond Fire Battalion Chief dies following medical emergency
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend

Latest News

So far, only one location is open for voters to cast their ballots early - the registrar’s...
Only 1 of 3 early voting locations open in Richmond
Richmond police are investigating two shootings reported within two hours overnight.
Man dead following two overnight shootings in Richmond
Officers were called to the 300 Block of Engleside Drive just before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday for...
Police investigating overnight shooting in Henrico
2 men seriously hurt in double shooting outside Petersburg apartment
2 men seriously hurt in double shooting outside Petersburg apartment