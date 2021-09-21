Assisted living facility fosters RACC kittens

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Some kittens from Richmond Animal Care and Control are getting all the love they need in their new foster home.

The shelter partners with the Morningside of Bellgrade, an assisted living facility in Midlothian.

The residents now have a new pair of foster kittens to cuddle.

RACC said this is a win-win for all involved.

Our friends at Morningside of Bellgrade have a new pair of foster kittens from RACC and our hearts are bursting. ❤️ Such... Posted by Richmond Animal Care and Control on Tuesday, September 21, 2021

