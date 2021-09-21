2nd Street Festival returns in-person this weekend | See full schedule here

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After holding the festival virtually in 2020, organizers for the 2nd Street Festival have announced the full schedule for the in-person event this year.

In its 33rd year, the long-time festival in Richmond’s Jackson Ward neighborhood will be back in person. The event is free and produced by Venture Richmond Events.

Venture Richmond Events said it is monitoring CDC and VDH guidelines for COVID-19 protocols and ask attendees to follow guidelines.

“We’re really excited to be back in the Jackson Ward neighborhood,” said Sharon Bassard, Booking and Festival Manager at Venture Richmond. “This year’s lineup features Richmond favorites and up-and-coming artists. From Jazz to Reggae and Gospel to R&B, you’ll be able to find a stage over the weekend with your favorite music - all for free!”

On Oct. 2-3, people will jam along with performers and musicians in person compared to how things were last year when the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to go virtual.

Despite the rise in cases this year, organizers feel confident that the changes they have made will help keep festival goers safe.

“We cut back with the stages; we typically have four - we’re having three,” Bassard said. “We’re asking people to be good neighbors, and that means to be vaccinated, wear your mask, stay socially distanced.”

While vaccinations are strongly encouraged, those who are not are also encouraged to come with a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the festival.

Meanwhile, there are some changes this year when it comes to kids’ activities.

“We removed the kids’ zone just to keep the young children and kids this year, and just to allow for spaces to be socially distanced,” Bassard said.

If you do plan on coming, Bassard said you may want to bring your own chair. That is another way organizers are trying to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

While the last 18 months have proved challenging for many Virginians, the hope is for the 2nd Street Festival to add a bit of positivity as they navigate their way out of the pandemic.

“I do get that; I’ve even been to some outdoor events, and I’ve been like ‘Oh ok, great music, ok this is what it feels like,’” Bassard said. “Yes, it’s a chance to kind of escape a little bit and find some normalcy.”

Attendees are also able to get a free COVID-19 vaccination on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 1-5 p.m. at the corner of 1st and Marshall Street. No appointment is needed. Pre-registration is preferred though.

Waverly R. Crawley Main Stage

Saturday, Oct. 2

11:50 – 12:35 p.m. - N.F.U.S.I.O.N.Z.

1:10 – 2:10 p.m. - I Would Die 4 U; A Musical Tribute to PRINCE

2:30 – 3:00 p.m. - Dancing with Mama D

3:30 – 4:30 p.m. - DJ Drake and MC Choco

5:30 - 7:00 p.m. - Plunky & Oneness

Sunday, Oct. 3

1:00 – 1:30 p.m. - James Johnson Jr

2:00 – 2:30 p.m. - Virginia Union University Gospel Choir

3:00 – 4:00 p.m. - J Tucker and The Krewe

4:45 – 6:00 p.m. - Mighty Joshua

Joe Kennedy Jr. Jazz Stage

Saturday, Oct. 2

12:00 - 1:15 p.m. - Joe Kennedy, Jr. Scholarship Recipient Chet Frierson

1:45 - 2:45 p.m. - Debra Dean & The Key West Band

3:15 - 4:15 p.m. - Saxsmo “Stepping Out”

4:45 - 6:00 p.m. - Nathan Mitchell

Sunday, Oct. 3

1:00 - 1:50 p.m. - Ashby Anderson’s Vibe

2:10 - 3:10 p.m. - Larri Branch Agenda

3:30 - 4:30 p.m. - Jazz In The Spirit

5:00 - 6:00 p.m. - Curv Appeal

Eggleston Hotel Community Stage

Saturday, Oct. 2

12:00 – 12:10 p.m. - Welcome - Historic Jackson Ward Association- Janis Allen

12:30 – 1:10 p.m. - Young Prince Charles

1:40 – 2:00 p.m. - Richmond Urban Dance Company

2:30 – 3:30 p.m. - Bak N Da Day

4:00 – 5:00 p.m. - Drew Miles and Company

Sunday, Oct. 3

1:30 – 2:00 p.m. - Chiquita Cross

2:30 – 3:15 p.m. - DJ Milk D

3:50- 4:30 p.m. - Glennroy & Company

5:00 –6:00 p.m. - Testiphy Band

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.